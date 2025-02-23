The Wayans family members are officially NAACP Image Awards inductees.
The legendary family of filmmakers and comedians were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame on Saturday, where they gave a heartfelt speech to the audience, which included a shout-out to their brother Keenen Wayans.
To accept the award, family members including Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. and Kim Wayans took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech that detailed the origins of their family's start in comedy.
Marlon recalled watching his brother, Keenen, start his career in comedy thinking "Not only can you dream but you can make your dreams come true."
Much of the speech focused on Keenen's leadership and guidance in steering the family to success.
"We would not be here standing here if it wasn't for our big brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans," said Marlon.
An Instagram post from the NAACP Image Awards celebrated the Wayans family contributions.
"For generations, the Wayans have been THAT FAMILY—brilliant, fearless, and unapologetically Black! They didn't just make us laugh; they shook the industry, redefined comedy, and paved the way for so many to follow,"
At the event, Marlon Wayans spoke to "Good Morning America" about how often fans ask him for a "White Chicks" sequel. "They love that movie, and, you know, I think it's time," he said. He also brought up another Wayans classic that is upcoming. "Let's get Scary Movie 6 done," he said, mentioning the film which was announced in October.
The family is responsible for taking part in several comedic hits spanning decades including "Hollywood Shuffle," "Major Payne," the first two "Scary Movie" films and more.