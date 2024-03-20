It's been six years since Mason Ramsey exploded onto the music scene after a video of him yodeling at Walmart went viral. Now, the 17-year-old is delivering new music to his fanbase and touring across North America.

While taking "Good Morning America" backstage at his recent tour stop in New York, Ramsey reflected on the life-changing video and what he's been up to since.

"I vaguely kind of remember what happened because it's been so long ago and I've had so many experiences since then," he said.

"When I was only 11, I don't think I remember knowing what was going on until like a week after everything had kind of taken off," he continued. "I had been invited to play the Ellen Show ... Stagecoach, Coachella, The Opry, which was always a dream of mine ... everyone's supporting me then and there -- I thank them very much. It's probably more as a meme, but hey, you know, it didn't really matter. As long as they're supporting me I guess that's all that matters."

Mason Ramsey is currently performing on his "Falls Into Place Tour." Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Since the viral moment, Ramsey has released three EPs, his latest being the five-song "Falls Into Place" EP, which arrived in October and for which he is now on tour.

He also released his latest single, "Blue Over You," last month. The tune has since exploded on TikTok, garnering over 91 million total video views on the platform, according to his label, Atlantic Records.

"I wrote the song 'Blue Over You' about a girl that I had feelings for. However, she just didn't feel the same that I did. And so the next day after me telling her how I felt, I went in with my producer, and I wrote a song ... and the rest is history."

"All the people that are supporting it right now is just really huge, and I thank each and every one of them," he added.

Ramsey teased that he has a new EP on the way, as well as a new single for fans.

Check out more of his conversation with "GMA."

2:20 Ramsey reflects on his career and new music, from his viral Walmart yodeling video in 2018 to his 2023 EP.

See the full list of remaining dates on Ramsey's Falls Into Place Tour below.