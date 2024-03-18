Pink is sharing how different her kids are from each other.

On Sunday, the singer shared a funny video from her concert over the weekend, which showed the differences between her daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12, and son Jameson Hart, 7.

In the video, Willow is seen singing the song "Cover Me In Sunshine" onstage with her mom, while Jameson is seen hanging out backstage without a care in the world, leaned back in a chair and drinking a bottle of water hands-free.

"First born vs. second born," Pink wrote in text overlaid in the video.

In the caption, she left a series of clown emoji alongside the hashtag #summercarnivaltour.

The singer shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart, an off-road truck racer and motocross competitor.

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival Tour, which began in June 2023. The tour is set to wrap up its Australia leg this week before Pink heading to the U.K. and Ireland in June.

Pink has kept her fans updated on the tour on social media, including sharing behind-the-scenes snippets and off-stage moments. Last month, she shared a sweet Instagram post of moments she shared with her kids as they went sightseeing in Sydney.

"Being tourist dorks is fun 🤩," she wrote in the post's caption.