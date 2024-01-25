Bob the Builder is set to hit the big screen.

Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, and Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions announced plans for a feature-length film starring the animated handyman whose tact and positivity captivated child audiences for over a decade, Mattel announced on Thursday.

This comes following Mattel's first theatrical release, the box office blockbuster "Barbie," which so far has earned over $1.4 billion dollars worldwide, thanks in part to generations of Barbie fans.

Actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos, best known for his roles in the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton" and the film version of "In the Heights," is slated to star as Roberto, or "Bob."

When Roberto visits Puerto Rico on a construction job, the contractor is confronted with "issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build," according to Mattel's announcement. "Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people."

Bob the Builder Animated Film. Mattel Films

Jennifer Lopez will co-produce the project with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions. Felipe Vargas is set to write the project.

"Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story with ShadowMachine and Nuyorican's artisan approach will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy," said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, in a statement.

"A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!" read a statement from Ramos, evoking the builder's popular catchphrase.

"Bob the Builder" inspired younger audiences, or "little builders," for 12 years running from 1999 to 2011 in the U.K. A rebooted version also aired in the U.K. for three years, beginning in 2015.