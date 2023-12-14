A film based on the American Girl doll line is in development as Mattel seeks to replicate the success of "Barbie."

The company said this week it is teaming up with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment to develop a live-action film based on the popular line of dolls and their accompanying books, which feature girls of all backgrounds and specific time periods throughout history. American Girl was founded by teacher-turned-entrepreneur Pleasant T. Rowland in 1986.

Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote the 2018 Netflix film "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser," is attached to write the screenplay and produce, according to a press release.

A director and cast members have yet to be announced.

A photograph of Mattel's American Girl doll line. Mattel

"Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly. They didn't feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in," Beer said in a statement. "They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen."

Beer also expressed excitement to "tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way" and to "create the American Girl movie I have wanted to see since childhood."

The "Barbie" movie, released in July and based on Mattel's flagship doll created by Ruth Handler in 1959, is set to be the top-grossing film of this year's box office.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, which starred Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie doll, made more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office and is poised to be a major contender throughout awards season, having recently snagged nine Golden Globe nominations.