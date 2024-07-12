Matthew Broderick earned some cool dad points by bringing his kids to the opening night of "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway.
The "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor, 62, stepped out with son James, 21, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 15, on Thursday night at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.
Broderick shares his three children with his longtime wife, "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker, whom he wed in May 1997.
"Oh, Mary!" is a comedic spoof of the lives of former President Abraham Lincoln (Conrad Ricamora) and former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln (Cole Escola, who also wrote the show).
Broderick is a two-time Tony winner for the play "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and the musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."