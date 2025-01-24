Matthew McConaughey's recent outing with his daughter Vida was a slam dunk.
The Oscar-winning actor, 55, and Vida, 15, stepped out to support the University of Texas' women's basketball team in their game against the University of Tennessee's women's basketball team on Thursday.
The father-daughter duo were photographed enjoying the game from the sidelines.
McConaughey wore a leather jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans for the outing while Vida wore a cropped University of Texas T-shirt and jeans.
Taking place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the Longhorns edged out the Lady Vols with a final score of 80-76.
In addition to Vida, McConaughey is dad to sons Levi, 16, and Livingston, 12, all of whom he shares with wife Camila Alves McConaughey.
Their father-daughter outing comes after McConaughey shared a sweet tribute for Vida's 15th birthday on Jan. 4.
Alongside a sweet shot of Vida to Instagram, he wrote, "Vida. 15 years. Thanks for being my tech guru, so savvy, and for loving to grow things. Love Papai."