Matthew McConaughey is dishing out some important life advice to his son Levi on his 16th birthday.
The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actor and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey shared a joint post to Instagram over the weekend in which the Oscar winner delivers some meaningful words to his eldest as he turned 16 on Sunday.
"All right, Levi. Coming on that age, buddy," McConaughey begins. "About to be out on your own. Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever."
"Just go out and enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes. Know when to say no. Know when to say maybe," he adds with a laugh. "See the good in everybody else but know that not everyone else is always paying attention."
McConaughey ends the speech with one final piece of advice for Levi: "Take your time, enjoy the journey."
In addition to Levi, McConaughey and Alves McConaughey are parents to daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.