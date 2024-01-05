Matthew McConaughey's little girl is growing up so fast.

The "Interstellar" and "True Detective" actor, 54, took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to share a tribute for daughter Vida's 14th birthday, which was on Wednesday.

"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick, Happy Birthday," he captioned the post, which included a pair of photos of the teen that had fans in the comments section saying she is mom Camila Alves' mini-me.

"A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!" the Oscar winner added.

Vida's older brother Levi shared a photo to Instagram the same day, featuring the two of them on a roller coaster at Six Flags San Antonio the day prior.

"Waited to post because we spent yesterday doing one of my sister's favorite things 🎢!" the 15-year-old captioned the snap. "Happy 14th Vida!"

McConaughey and Alves, 40, who married in June 2012, share three children: son Levi, daughter Vida, and son Livingston, 11.