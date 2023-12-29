Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are celebrating their youngest son Livingston on his 11th birthday.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Dec. 28 to share a photo of him and Livingston in a candid father-son moment alongside a heartfelt tribute.

"Double one's, we love watching you grow," McConaughey captioned the snap. "Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces."

Alves opted to share a slideshow of photos of Livingston -- many of them with his older brother Levi -- and dedicated the post to him.

"Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He bring so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!" she captioned her tribute.

Levi, 15, also took to social media to share a shoutout to his "lil bro."

In addition to Levi and Livingston, McConaughey and Alves are parents to 13-year-old daughter Vida.