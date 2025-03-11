Levi McConaughey is following in his dad's footsteps.
While supporting his dad Matthew McConaughey at the world premiere of the film "The Rivals of Amziah King" at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin on Monday, Levi, 16, who is slated to star in the upcoming film "Way of the Warrior Kid," shared some of the knowledge his Academy Award-winning dad gave him and how he has been a mentor.
"I mean, he gave me a lot of advice, and he was able to mentor me in a couple different ways," Levi told People. "But I'd say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bulls--- in your bones, and own what you're doing, and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one -- commit to it and know what you're saying."
McConaughey echoed what his son said and added that another thing he learned as an actor over the years is, "Don't be afraid to make a fool of yourself."
"I did it plenty of times, and it's a lot easier to go big and come back down to reality than it is to come in under and push it to more energy later," he told People. "It's a lot easier to go big, make a fool of yourself, get embarrassed, and then bring it down to reality than it is to start with low energy and go, hey, we need more."
"The Rivals of Amziah King," written and directed by TK, is McConaughey's first feature film in six years.
According to a synopsis on the SXSW site, the crime thriller is set "deep within the backwoods of rural Oklahoma," where "charismatic and musically gifted Amziah King" -- played by McConaughey -- "herds a bluegrass-playing band of misfits while overseeing the premier honey-making operation in town."
"When Amziah's estranged foster daughter unexpectedly returns, Amziah leaps at the possibility to renew connection and create a family business," the synopsis continues. "But the honey game is ruthless, and Amziah's rivals threaten to destroy everything he has built."
Also starring in the film are Cole Sprouse, Kurt Russell and Angelina LookingGlass.