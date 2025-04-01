Meghan Trainor is speaking out about the intense public focus on her appearance of late.
After being honored over the weekend at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the singer took to Instagram to express frustration with what she called the reality of being "a woman in the music industry."
"Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker -- what a dream!" Trainor wrote in the caption of a post featuring photos from the event.
"But it's a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," she continued. "This is what it's like to be a woman in the music industry."
Acknowledging that she doesn't look the same as she did a decade ago, she added, "I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me."
"I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great," she wrote.
Trainor ended her message with a call to shift the conversation, writing, "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love 💙."
Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara, with whom she shares two sons, Barry and Riley, quickly showed his support, sharing Trainor's post on his Instagram story with the words "My hero" and a red heart emoji.
Trainor isn't the first celebrity to be open about using weight loss medication -- Kelly Clarkson and Josh Gad have also spoken about it previously.
Over the past year, the use of weight loss-related medications like Mounjaro, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Wegovy has surged in popularity.
The GLP-1 drugs, originally designed to help regulate blood sugar, are often taken as weekly injections. They slow digestion, reduce appetite, and promote weight loss, with clinical studies showing users can lose an average of 5% to 20% of their body weight over time.
However, their use for weight loss has sparked backlash, with critics arguing that it limits access for diabetes patients, for whom the drugs were originally intended. (In the United States, just over 38 million people have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.) Additionally, the cost of the drugs -- which can be as much as $1,000 per month without health insurance in some cases -- makes them inaccessible to many people.
At the Billboard Women in Music Awards over the weekend, Trainor encouraged women to "be kinder to yourself" while speaking with People.
"Breathe, take a deep breath," she said. "Go easy on yourself, be kinder to yourself or try... if you're not there yet, start, start doing that because you have to rewire your brain."
Trainor, who said she has been working on her mindset in therapy, described it as an ongoing process.
"It's like cleaning your house," she added. "It's gonna get messy again and then you have to clean it again. And like working on the gym, you gotta go back or else you'll lose it all."