Melissa Etheridge is going back on the road this summer!

In a press release obtained by "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter announced her 2024 I'm Not Broken tour with over 25 dates stopping at cities across the country.

Beginning this year's summer through the fall, Etheridge, 62, will also embark on a joint tour, co-headlining with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel and Grammy Award-winning folk rock duo Indigo Girls.

"The Come to My Window" singer will kick off her tour solo starting March 14, performing in locations across the West Coast and Gulf Coast until the end of April, according to the release.

After a short break, Etheridge will then begin her co-headline tour with Jewel on July 11 at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana, as their first stop together. Meanwhile, her joint tour with Indigo Girls will take them to places in the Midwest and East Coast with the shows kicking off on Aug. 11.

The full tour will conclude in early October, wrapping up her final dates with Jewel on Oct. 5 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, the release said.

Specific tour dates and locations of the tour can also be found on her website or Instagram page.

Last September, Etheridge debuted her show, "Melissa Etheridge: My Window on Broadway" as a three-month headlining engagement at Circle in the Square Theatre.

In the same month, she also released her New York Times bestselling memoir, "Talking to My Angels" in which she opened up about losing her son Beckett who died from an opioid overdose at the age of 21 in 2020.