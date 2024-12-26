Singer Michael Bolton is sharing a cozy photo celebrating Christmas nearly one year after announcing his successful emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
The singer shared a photo on social media Wednesday wearing a Santa hat alongside family members smiling together.
The group is cuddled on the couch in front of two lit Christmas trees and presents wrapped in the back.
"Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy. May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish," wrote Bolton in the caption of the photo. "Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!"
In January, Bolton announced on social media that he had successfully undergone emergency brain surgery after discovering a brain tumor before the holidays in 2023.
Grammy-winner Bolton, 71, who released his first album nearly 50 years ago, further shared in his Instagram post that "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."
In the post, Bolton thanked his "incredible medical team" for the successful surgery.
According to the American Brain Tumor Association, brain tumors can affect "people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and genders," and that more than 1.3 million Americans are "living with a primary or secondary/metastatic brain tumor today."