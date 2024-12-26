Britney Spears is overjoyed to spend the holidays with her son.
The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet video of her and her son Jayden Federline celebrating Christmas together.
"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years !!!" she captioned the video. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I'm speechless thank you Jesus !!!"
Spears shares sons Jayden, 18, and Preston, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline with whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.
In the video, Jayden greets the camera saying "Hello" in several clips. In one clip, Spears gives her son a sweet kiss on the cheek.
In another clip, the son and mother wish viewers a "Merry Christmas."
Jayden spoke about his relationship with his famous mother in 2021, when the two were estranged.
In the interview with ITV, Jayden, who said he spoke on behalf of himself and his brother Preston, said he was optimistic their bond could be repaired.
"I 100% think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," Jayden said at the time. "I really want to see her again."