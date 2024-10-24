Michael Douglas had a boys night out with his sons on Wednesday in New York City.
The Academy Award-winning actor, 80, stepped out with sons Cameron Douglas, 45, and Dylan Michael Douglas, 24, for the Princess Grace Awards at The Pierre Hotel. The trio looked dapper -- two in tuxes and one in a suit -- for the occasion.
Cameron Douglas shared a photo of him alongside his dad and half-brother to his Instagram story, writing, "The boys 👑."
Michael Douglas was honored with the organization's Prince Rainier III Award, named after the late prince of Monaco.
The award, according to the organization's website, "recognizes entertainment luminaries whose own outstanding artistic excellence is combined with their dedication to giving back to their communities."
Past recipients of the honor include James Cameron, Julie Andrew, Dick Van Dyke, Glenn Close, Pauletta and Denzel Washington, and more.
Michael Douglas shares Cameron Douglas with ex-wife Diandra Luker and shares Dylan Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas with longtime wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.