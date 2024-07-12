For over five decades, celebrated actor and producer Michael Douglas has been in the spotlight, but when he's not starring in a new movie or show, the two-time Oscar winner is a proud father of three.
Michael Douglas shares a son with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, to whom he was married from 1977 until their divorce in 2000. He is also a dad to his second son and only daughter with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Get to know Michael Douglas' family below.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones married on Nov. 18, 2000.
In November 2023, Michael Douglas shared a throwback photo of himself dancing with Zeta-Jones on their wedding day.
"Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can't wait for 24! Happy Anniversary ❤️ #23years," he wrote in the caption.
Cameron Douglas
Born Dec. 13, 1978, Cameron Douglas is the son of Michael Douglas and his ex-wife Diandra Luker.
For years, Cameron Douglas struggled with drug addiction, which started when he was a teenager and led to a downward spiral that landed him in federal prison for seven years, including two years in solitary confinement.
He opened up about his life and experiences in a 2019 memoir titled "Long Way Home" and said writing the book helped him deal with his past.
Michael Douglas became a grandfather when Cameron Douglas and his partner Viviane Thibes welcomed a daughter, Lua Izzy, in 2017. The couple also welcomed a son named Ryder in 2021.
Dylan Michael Douglas
Before Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones married, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Dylan Michael Douglas, on Aug. 8, 2000.
Dylan Douglas graduated from Brown University in May 2022. Both his mother and father celebrated his achievement with congratulatory Instagram messages.
In July 2024, Dylan Douglas and his younger sister Carys Douglas joined their father at the red carpet premiere for the documentary "America's Burning," which Michael Douglas narrates.
Carys Zeta Douglas
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Carys Zeta Douglas, on April 20, 2003.
In an Instagram video post last April, Zeta-Jones explained that their daughter's first name is derived from "caru," a Welsh word that means "to love."
Michael Douglas celebrated his daughter's milestone 21st birthday with an Instagram post back in April.
"Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas ❤️ Dad," he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of his daughter on the red carpet.