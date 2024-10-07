Marty McFly and the "Back to the Future" cast are back together.
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson joined forces for a "Back to the Future" reunion at L.A. Comic Con on Friday.
The cast of the 1985 science fiction hit posed for photos and took part in a panel at the convention. Thompson took to Instagram to share photos from the event on Instagram sharing photos of the cast.
"When we all get together it's pure joy," wrote Thompson. "Thank you wonderful fans and @comicconla we have 2 more days of joyous mayhem #bttf forever! What's your favorite of the three."
Thompson's post included photos of the cast arm-in-arm, with Fox embracing Thompson for the photo. She also included a video of fans' reactions to seeing the cast together behind a panel table.
"Back to the Future," which hit theaters 39 years ago, focused on the story of Fox's character Marty McFly as he traversed time in a now-iconic DeLorean, ensuring a meeting between his two parents, played by Thompson and Crispin Glover.
The Robert Zemeckis-directed film led to two follow-up films, "Back to the Future Part II" in 1989 and "Back to the Future Part III" in 1990, with the trilogy reaching widespread box office success totaling $964,445,949 in total worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, a box office tracking site.
Members of the group have reunited several times through the years, including at a "Back to the Future" fan expo in Portland in 2022, New York Comic Con in 2022 and an event for a Broadway musical focused on the show in 2023.