The "Back to the Future" movie cast recently reunited at an event for the Broadway musical based on the iconic 1985 film.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson, who played Marty McFly, Emmett "Doc" Brown and Lorraine McFly in the beloved movie, respectively, attended a gala performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical" held at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre on July 25.

The trio showed up in support of the Broadway musical's cast, which includes Casey Likes and Roger Bart, who are playing Fox and Lloyd's roles on the stage.

PHOTO: From left, actors Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart at the gala performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical" held at Winter Garden Theatre, July 25, 2023 in New York City.
Also in attendance were Robert Zemeckis, who directed and co-wrote the "Back to the Future" film, as well as Bob Gale, who co-wrote the film with Zemeckis and wrote the book for the Broadway musical.

Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis and the News, whose song "The Power of Love" was the theme song for the movie, attended the event alongside Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, who are responsible for the music and lyrics, respectively, in "Back to the Future: The Musical."

PHOTO: From left, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox attend the opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical" at The Winter Garden Theatre, July 25, 2023, in New York City.
"My mom was a huge fan of Michael J. Fox and always said that I reminded her of him," Likes told "Good Morning America" about stepping into the Fox's role for the stage production.

"Marty McFly is what we all wanted to be growing up -- it's what I still want to be," Likes continued. "I'm not doing an impression, but I'm doing enough of a reminder of how special Michael is while also mixing in a little bit of myself and trying to be as cool as I possibly can."

PHOTO: Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox and Casey Likes attend "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance at Winter Garden Theatre, July 25, 2023, in New York City.
The musical has already been an award-winning hit on London's West End and now heads to Broadway, officially opening Aug. 3.