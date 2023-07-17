Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.
The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to mark their latest relationship milestone on the day they said "I do" back in 1988.
"35 years of laughter, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike," Fox, 62, wrote, sharing a slideshow of photos from their decades together.
Pollan, 63, also shared a tribute alongside an undated photo of her and the "Back to the Future" actor on vacation.
"35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here's to many more glorious adventures together," she wrote. "I could not love you more."
The couple's celebrity pals took to the comments section to celebrate the couple, with Katie Couric declaring them "couple goals" and "Dirty Dancing" actress Jennifer Grey calling them "two of my favorite people."
Fox and Pollan, who first met on the set of "Family Ties," are parents to son Sam Michael, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, both 28, and daughter Esmé Annabelle, 21.