Michael J. Fox is celebrating his son Sam Michael Fox on his 34th birthday.
In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the "Back to the Future" actor wished his son a "happy birthday" and told him that he loves him.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"Happy birthday to my big bouncing baby boy," he wrote in the caption. "You are the best."
"Proud to be your pops," he added. "Love you!"
In one of the photos Michael J. Fox shared in the post, Sam Fox can be seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake. Two others show the father and son smiling for a photograph with a waterfall behind them.
Michael J. Fox shares his son with wife Tracy Jo Pollan, who is also an actor. The couple also have three daughters: twins Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schulyer Frances Fox, both 28, and Esmé Anabelle Fox, 21.