Michael B. Jordan teamed up with his "Black Panther" partner and frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler for a brand-new thriller, "Sinners," and its blood-pumping trailer is here.
The film's trailer, which arrived Tuesday morning, features Jordan playing twin brothers with a "troubled" past, as the plot centers around both characters returning home "only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back," according to a brief synopsis.
Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo also star in the Warner Bros. film, which arrives in theaters on March 7, 2025.
"I seen men die in ways I ain't even know was possible," Jordan's character says in the trailer, setting up the haunting shot of a dead body on the floor.
The Jordan double role is apparent in a scene depicting the two brothers embracing each other. "Love you brother, be careful," Jordan's character says, embracing his sibling. The next shot reveals the opposite sibling also played by Jordan. "I will," he responds.
Jordan and Coogler have worked together on a number of high-profile projects including 2018's "Black Panther," 2015's "Creed" and 2013's "Fruitvale Station."
Along with directing the project, Coogler wrote the film and co-produced it alongside Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.
Ludwig Göransson, who won an Oscar for his work on "Oppenheimer" and "Black Panther," also worked on the film.