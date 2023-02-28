Michael Jordan is reclaiming his "Sexiest Man Alive" title, and fans are here for it.

The "Creed III" star is featured wearing underwear for Cavin Klein's steamy new spring 2023 campaign -- and that's about it.

The actor, producer and director unveiled photos from the campaign along with the caption, "The debut. @Michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing."

Courtesy of Calvin Klein, photographed by Mert and Marcus Michael B. Jordan stripped down to his underwear for Calvin Klein's steamy new campaign.

Since posting, Jordan's campaign has received lots of fan love with over 1 million likes and loads of comments.

When asked about his thoughts surrounding the campaign, he told ET, "I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here.'"

He added, "My business all out in the streets — literally."

Photographed by Mert & Marcus, this marks Jordan's first campaign with Calvin Klein.

"Styled in our new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the visuals reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft," the brand shared in a statement.

In 2020, People Magazine named Jordan the "Sexiest Man Alive."