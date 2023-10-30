Olympic champion Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps are expanding their family.

In a sweet Instagram post to celebrate the couple's seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, Nicole Johnson also announced her pregnancy with their fourth child.

The pair posed alongside each other in the first photo from the post, standing at a recent Baltimore Ravens game where Nicole Johnson can be seen showing off her baby bump while the two displayed huge grins on their faces.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn't find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn't have asked for anyone better!" she wrote in the caption. "For those that are wondering… yes! we're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙."

Reposting his wife's post on his Instagram Story, Michael wrote, "Love you😍❤️," before adding, "Happy anniversary @mrs.nicolephelps!"

Other images in the celebratory post included photos of the couple with their 3 children -- Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4 -- and a throwback photo from their wedding ceremony that took place in 2016, the same year the couple welcomed their first child.

Michael Phelps poses with his wife, Nicole Johnson and baby at the first tee prior to the Phoenix Open, Jan. 29, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Speaking to People in 2021, the swimmer opened up about parenthood, sharing he often plays the role as the chef for his family.

"Quesadillas are a big hit," he told the publication at the time. "I enjoy it. It's fun just being able to hear them talk about the day, the banter back and forth. It's fun to be a part of and just fun to be a dad."