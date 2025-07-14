Michael Strahan is going swimming with the "Sharks!"
Strahan's "Good Morning America" family shared the news Monday that the "GMA" co-anchor will be a guest judge on season 17 of "Shark Tank."
Strahan shared that he has already filmed his guest appearance on the business competition show, but teased that viewers will have to "watch to see" what happens.
"It's a lot of fun and I was really surprised," Strahan said Monday on "GMA." "I was really nervous, but once you get there, they're amazing. They make you feel great. They really show you the ropes. I had a great time."
Joining Strahan as guest judges on the upcoming season of "Shark Tank" are fellow entrepreneurs Alexis Ohanian, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kendra Scott and Allison Ellsworth.
The guest judges will weigh in on business pitches alongside the panel of Sharks that features Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O'Leary.
According to the show's website, the Sharks "give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires."
Season 17 of "Shark Tank" will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and ABC News.