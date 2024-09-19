A new Shark is entering the Tank as one is set to leave.
Daniel Lubetzky has been promoted from guest Shark to full-time Shark for season 16 of "Shark Tank," ABC announced Wednesday.
He joins the panel of Sharks alongside Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary -- aka "Mr. Wonderful."
The forthcoming season also marks the last for Cuban, who said in November 2023 he intended to leave the show after the 16th season, saying, "It's time."
In an Instagram video touting Lubetzky's promotion after five seasons as a recurring Shark, the KIND Snacks founder opened up about what this meant to him.
"My mom's still around and hopefully she's proud," he said, "and I hope my dad is looking from above and seeing not just what I've achieved, but how I achieved it by trying my very best to always follow the values that he taught me."
Entrepreneurs coming on as guest Sharks for season 16 include Todd Graves, Jamie Kern Lima, Rashaun Williams and Kendra Scott.
"Shark Tank" season 16 premieres Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."