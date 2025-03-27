Michelle Yeoh says she was "flattered" after a mom reached out to her asking if she could borrow the gown she wore to the 2025 SAG Awards.
On her Instagram story Thursday, the Academy Award winner shared an article from People about Tracy Kauffman-Wood, the mom who went viral after asking to wear Yeoh's dress to her daughter Amity Wood's fall wedding, writing, "What a fabulous and fearless mom!! Great taste, Tracy!"
Yeoh went on to explain where the dress was from and why she no longer has it.
"I'm so flattered you loved the stunning dress," she wrote, noting that Kauffman-Wood's daughter was correct in guessing that "the dress is the brilliant handiwork of Armani Privé (and sadly not in my closet!)."
She ended her note with, "Wishing the loving couple the most beautiful, magical wedding! and Tracy, the perfect mother of the bride!"
According to an Instagram post from Giorgio Armani in February after the SAG Awards, the dress that Yeoh wore was a "pastel multi-color silk organza sleeveless sheer gown covered with silk tulle embroidered with hand-painted floral details and crystals."
Wood originally shared the journey of her mom's correspondence with the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress in a TikTok post on March 18.
In the video, which has since gone viral with more than 3 million views, Kauffman-Wood is seen laughing while holding up her phone to reveal a photo of Yeoh wearing the gown at the SAG Awards.
"My mom said she DM'd a celebrity she saw on TV to ask if she could borrow her dress so that she could wear it to my wedding…. That's literally Michelle Yeoh 😭," Wood wrote in text overlaid in the video.
In the caption, she added, "… she can't be serious ?? I love her but sometimes I wonder……"
A separate video with the original audio from that moment shows Kauffman-Wood's recollection of seeing Yeoh's dress at the SAG Awards for the first time.
"I was watching, and I saw that dress, and I was like, 'That's it! That's the dress!'" Kauffman-Wood recalls in the video. "It's Armani, it's probably like, what, $250,000 dollars or something?"
In a follow-up video, Wood revealed that her mom also tried messaging a Facebook account she believed belonged to Yeoh as well.
Wood shared a screenshot of the Facebook message her mom sent, which read, "Hello, I messaged you before to ask you about the dress you wore to the SAG awards. I wanted to see if I could borrow it for my daughter's wedding cause it's absolutely gorgeous and it look like we're the same size."
"Of course it was just a shot in the dark, a lark," the message continued, including a mention about Wood's TikTok video going viral.
She ended her Facebook message, "Anyway, congratulations again on all of your career success. We are big fans."
Wood says in the follow-up video that her mom thinks the entire saga is "so funny, by the way."
Wood posted another update on her TikTok account Thursday, reacting to Yeoh's response to her mother.
In the video, she says they invited Yeoh to the wedding.
"I don't think she's going to be free, but if she is, that would be so crazy if she showed up in the dress," she says, laughing.
While Kauffman-Wood will not be wearing Yeoh's pastel SAG Awards gown to her daughter's wedding, Wood did follow her mom's fearless footsteps, seizing the opportunity to give a shoutout to Armani.
"Armani, if you see this, feel free to call us, because I would love to chat," she says in Thursday's video, adding, "That is a joke, and it is also not a joke at the same time."