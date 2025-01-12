Miley Cyrus reflects on losing her home in 2018, says her 'soul aches' for California fire victims
Miley Cyrus opened up about the devastation of losing her home in a 2018 wildfire while sharing her thoughts and support for those currently affected by the ongoing fires in Southern California.
On Saturday, the "Flowers" singer shared a black-and-white photo of the debris from the home she once shared with ex Liam Hemsworth, which was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.
"This image hits me hard in the heart today," she wrote in the caption. "This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It's a feeling you don't ever forget."
She continued, "Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble."
"My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city," the caption added. "It's beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents 'living the dream' but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."
The photo and heartfelt caption were shared on both The Miley Cyrus Foundation's Instagram account and Cyrus' personal Instagram story.
At least 16 people are believed to be dead and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple fires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, continue to rage across Southern California, leaving fire crews scrambling to contain the historic destruction.
Amid the devastation, Hollywood stars like Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and Milo Ventimiglia have spoken out about the fires, sharing glimpses of the damage and expressing gratitude to first responders for their tireless efforts.
As of Sunday, four major wildfires were burning across the Los Angeles area: the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, the Kenneth Fire that's straddling Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, northwest of the San Fernando Valley.