Millie Bobby Brown is opening up on her future family plans.
The "Stranger Things" actress joined Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their "SmartLess" podcast Monday and opened up about her desire to share a "big family" with husband Jake Bongiovi.
"I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19, and you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she said.
Brown said her desire to be a mother began very early on in life.
"I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me and ... my grandmother is -- she was a huge part of my life," she said.
She also said Bongiovi was aware of her family plans, as well as her goal of solidifying her spot in the entertainment industry.
"Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family. For me personally, like, it's a huge thing," she said.
"Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married,' so that was his thing, and my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family," said "The Electric State" actress. "I'm one of four. He's one of four, so it is definitely in our future."
Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.
"I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting," she said, adding, "For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I -- our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"
She finished, saying a family is certainly in the couple's future. "It doesn't matter in what way or when, but it will happen for sure,"
Brown and Bongiovi, who have been linked since 2021, announced their engagement in April 2023 on Instagram.
In May of last year, Bongiovi's famous father Jon Bon Jovi spoke about his son's wedding to Brown, confirming that the couple had tied the knot and sharing a few details about their special day.
"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi shared on BBC's "The One Show" at the time. "It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."