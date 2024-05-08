Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava announced Wednesday that she is giving up her title, two days after Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt's resignation.
In an Instagram post, Srivastava shared her decision to step away from the role.
"After months of grappling with the decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023. I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title," she wrote in a statement. "I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself."
"After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization," she continued. "However, I will continue my relentless advocacy for education and acceptance with my multi-lingual children's book, 'The White Jaguar' and with the organizations that I have had the privilege to work with long before I started competing, namely The Lotus Petal Foundation and the Bridge of Books Foundation."
Srivastava noted that her work with the nonprofits "has always been my TRUE purpose."
"I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing my academic career has been defined by hard work and my hard work alone," she wrote, adding that she is also pursuing "a new writing project."
Concluding her statement, she wrote, "Most importantly, thank you to those who support me for who I am and have always been, not for who I've momentarily become."
In the caption of the post, Srivastava wrote, "While this was certainly not how I saw my reign coming to a close, I am excited to continue my advocacy for education and acceptance, start applying to colleges, and share some exciting new projects on That’s Fan Behavior with those of you who plan to stick around 🥰 At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible."
Srivastava's followers and friends flocked to the comments section to express their support, including Voigt, who announced her own resignation as Miss USA 2023 on Monday.
"I LOVE YOU! So proud of you my angel," Voigt wrote.
Following the announcement, the official Miss Teen USA account posted an Instagram photo of Srivastava from the night she won her title.
"UmaSofia, we are wishing you all the best.❤️," the caption read. "Thank you for your service as Miss Teen USA. 👑."
"We respect and support UmaSofia's decision to step down from her duties," the caption continued. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss Teen USA."
Srivastava's announcement comes two days after Voigt announced she was stepping down as Miss USA 2023, citing mental health.
"My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe," Voigt wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023. I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia."
She added, "Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain."
ABC News has reached out to Miss Teen USA for additional comment.