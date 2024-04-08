Missy Elliott has announced her first-ever headline tour!

The award-winning artist will head out on the Out of This World Tour this summer, hitting 24 cities across North America. She'll be joined on the tour by artists including Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts.'" Elliott said in a statement. "Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour."

She continued, "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!"

Missy Elliott has announced her first headline tour, the Out of This World Tour. Derek Blanks with crowdMGMT

Elliott also celebrated the exciting tour announcement in an exclusive video message that aired on "Good Morning America" Monday.

Her monumental tour comes after she became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Tickets for the Out of This World Tour go on sale April 12. Verizon presale tickets will be available April 9.

Check out a full list of dates for the Out of This World Tour at Missy-Elliott.com.