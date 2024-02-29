A "Naked Gun" reboot starring Liam Neeson is coming.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed that an untitled "Naked Gun" is in the works, which will be based on the popular comedy franchise, "The Naked Gun" and the television series, "Police Squad!" by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker.

In this Nov. 17, 2023, file photo, Liam Neeson attends an event in New York. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing the upcoming project and Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the draft script along with Akiva Schaffer, who is directing and executive producing the film.

"The Naked Gun" franchise began in 1988 with "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" "The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear" followed in 1991 and "Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult" came after in 1994.

Leslie Nielsen starred in the franchise as Lieutenant Franklin "Frank" Drebin. In the first film, Frank must foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. In the second film, he discovers that his ex-girlfriend’s new beau is involved in a plot to kidnap a scientist, and the final film finds Frank coming out of retirement to help the Police Squad infiltrate a gang of terrorists planning to detonate a bomb at the Oscars.

Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley are show in a promo photo for the 1988 movie "The Naked Gun." Moviestore/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley also starred in the films as Jane Spencer, as well as O.J. Simpson as Detective Nordberg.

The upcoming film is slated for July 18, 2025.