Actress Naomi Watts is a proud mom.
The "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" star took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a post about her daughter Kai Schreiber, 16, sharing several photos and video of Kai backstage and and making her runway debut at the Valentino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.
"That's my @maisonvalentino baby!" Watts captioned the post.
She added, "I'm squealing with pride. Ilysm @kaischreiberrr ♥️."
Watts shares Kai with ex Liev Schreiber. They also share son Sasha Schreiber, 17.
On Instagram, Kai, who is represented by IMG Models, shared a photo of herself on the runway, captioning the post, "omggg my heart is so full 💗."
Watts commented on the post, writing, "Be still my beating heart!! 🙌♥️🙌 bravo darling ILSM and what a show!! @maisonvalentino 💥💪."
Kai has accompanied her mom to fashion shows in the past.
Last year, the mother-daughter duo attended the Balenciaga Fall 2024 Couture show in Paris.
The Valentino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025 collection featured designs by creative director Alessandro Michele. The runway for the show was designed to look like a public bathroom.
The F/W 2025 collection includes pieces that reflect "fantasy and unhinged glamour," according to Harper's Bazaar.