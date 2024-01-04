Tom Hollander stars as Truman Capote and leads an all-star cast of actresses in the official trailer for FX's "FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans."

Based on "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era" by Laurence Leamer, the eight-episode limited series stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Calista Flockhart.

"Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society's most elite women -- rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York -- whom he nicknamed 'the swans,'" the show's synopsis reads, referencing Barbara "Babe" Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart).

"Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," the synopsis continues. "When an excerpt from the book, 'Answered Prayers,' Capote's planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover."

Rounding out the cast are Demi Moore as Ann Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, the late Treat Williams as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy, and Russell Tovey as John O'Shea.

This is the second installment of Ryan Murphy's "FEUD" anthology series. The first, which focused on the iconic rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, played by Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, aired in 2017.

"FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans" premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31 with two episodes on FX and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.