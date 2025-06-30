Streamer Marlon LuGa recently had a very lucky day.
While getting ready to play soccer in France, LuGa met a young fan who turned out to be actress Natalie Portman's teenage son Aleph.
The surprise interaction was shared on LuGa's Instagram page Sunday.
In the video, Aleph introduces himself and asks the streamer if he knows who Portman is. When LuGa doesn't immediately recognize the name, Aleph adds that Portman played Padmé Amidala, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa's mother and a former senator and queen of Naboo, in "Star Wars."
"You know 'Star Wars?' Padmé Amidala?" Aleph asks, before dropping the surprise. "Well, that's my mom. Can you give a shoutout to my mom?"
LuGa, visibly stunned, then asks in disbelief, "That's your mom?!"
"Yeah, that's my mom," Aleph replies casually.
Aleph then FaceTimes his mom, and sure enough, Portman appears onscreen.
"How are you doing?" LuGa says, smiling. "I'm sorry for disturbing you, I just wanted to say hi real quick."
After Portman responds warmly, saying it was nice to meet him, LuGa adds, "I'm here with your son, we're about to play a little football."
The "Black Swan" star, who appears to be getting her hair done in the video, says she can't quite hear him but smiles, waves at the camera, and says, "I hope you're having a great day."
Afterward, LuGa shares in the video just how meaningful the surprise encounter was for him.
"Super respectfully, when I was growing up, and we used to watch 'Star Wars' very heavily, she was my biggest crush," he says, calling Portman a "very beautiful woman" and calling Aleph a "very good son."
"That's insane," he adds of the encounter.
Portman shares Aleph and daughter Amalia with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. The former couple, who married in August 2012, finalized their divorce in February 2024, according to People.