Natalie Portman is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mom following her split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied last year.
In a conversation with Jenna Ortega for Interview Magazine, published April 15, the Oscar winner reflected on motherhood, mentioning her children when asked what excites her most in life.
"My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are," she said. "And also, I've been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that's pretty fun."
Portman also opened up about striking a balance between being open in real life and maintaining boundaries in public to protect her children's privacy.
"I'm not a particularly private person in real life -- I'll tell you anything -- but in public, it was so clear early on that if you tell people how private you are, your privacy gets respected a lot more," she shared. "I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, 'I'm not going to do photo shoots with my kids.'"
Portman shares daughter Amalia, 8, and son Aleph, 13, with Millepied. The couple, who married in August 2012, finalized their divorce in February 2024, according to People.
Portman and Millepied first met on the set of "Black Swan," where he worked as the film's choreographer and helped Portman prepare for her role.
"We had, like, a whole 'he was teaching me how to dance,' so it's like one of those romantics… it was exciting and fun … it was beautiful," she shared in a 2018 interview with SiriusXM.
The couple later got engaged in 2010, welcoming Aleph in 2011 and Amalia in 2017.