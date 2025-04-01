Zach Braff and Natalie Portman had a surprise "Garden State" reunion over the weekend.
The duo, which helmed the 2004 film together, took the stage at a "Garden State" 20th anniversary concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
"I'm so happy to be here with Zach Braff, the creator, writer, director, actor of 'Garden State' at the 20th anniversary concert of 'Garden State,'" Portman said in a video with Braff, which she shared on her Instagram story.
Braff added that the event benefited the Midnight Mission, a homeless shelter in Southern California.
"I'm so happy this worked out, it's incredible," he said.
The event featured several artists including The Shins, Iron & WIne, Frou Frou, Colin Hay, Thievery Corporation, Remy Zero, Cary Brothers, Bonnie Somerville and Zero 7 collaborator Sophie Barker, all of whom performed songs from the "Garden State" soundtrack.
During the event, Braff introduced Portman to the stage and she said, "You think I was gonna miss this special night? No way."
"Garden State," which is based on Braff's own experiences, follows a TV actor named Andrew Largeman (Braff) who returns to his small hometown in New Jersey to attend his mother's funeral, according to a synopsis.
"There he is confronted by various aspects of the life he left behind, including his overbearing father (Ian Holm)," the synopsis continues. "Largeman also meets compulsive liar and amateur musician Sam (Portman), with whom he feels an immediate connection. Together with several other figures from his past, Largeman heals old wounds and forges new friendships."
The film's soundtrack won a Grammy in 2005 for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.
Braff also won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature in 2004.