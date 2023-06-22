Zach Braff is celebrating his "Scrubs" co-star and friend Donald Faison on his birthday.
In a sweet Instagram post, Braff shared a photo showing him and Faison on a boat. In the caption, Braff called Faison his “ride or die.”
“No one makes me laugh harder than this man,” Braff wrote. “I feel so grateful for the life-long friendship and belly laughs.”
“I know he looks 25, but he actually turns 79 today,” Braff joked. “Mazel Tov @donald_aison.”
Faison, who turned 49 on Thursday, replied in the comments, “I love you in ways you don’t understand.”
The two actors starred on the hit TV comedy "Scrubs" from 2001 to 2010.
Braff played intern Dr. John "J.D." Dorian and Faison played Dr. Christopher Turk. The show followed J.D. as he learned how to practice medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital, and developed friendships with the staff.