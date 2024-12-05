A new version of "Scrubs" is in the works.
A reboot of the early 2000's medical comedy is being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence for ABC and 20th Television, "Good Morning America" has learned.
"Scrubs," in its original airing, featured the story of the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital including interns, doctors and other employees, from the point of view of main character J.D. Dorian played by Zach Braff.
The show aired for nine seasons, and the series was honored with a Peabody Award in 2006.
Alongside Braff, "Scrubs" starred Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn and more.
Along with his work on "Scrubs," Lawrence has also co-created titles including "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking."
Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."