Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, Christa Miller and Sarah Chalke had a mini "Scrubs" reunion.

The actors, along with Amanda Kloots, were all smiles as they posed for a photo, which was shared by Kloots and Miller on Instagram on Monday.

"Impromptu pizza party with my Scrubs," Miller wrote in the caption.

Kloots' friendship with Braff goes back to 2014 when they starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" together in 2014 with Kloots' late husband, Nick Cordero. Cordero died in 2020 after battling complications from COVID-19.

Last year, Kloots talked about hers and Braff's "incredible bond."

"We have an incredible bond that I think will never be broken just because we have cried hard and held each other so many different times throughout our life that it really is beautiful," she told ET. "I'm very thankful for him."

Braff starred in "Scrubs" with McGinley, Miller, and Chalke for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010.

Since then, Braff, along with the cast, have continued to stay friends.