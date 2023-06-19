"It was unbelievable. My grandfather was my best friend. I lost my grandmother when I was 7 to lung cancer, and when you have a best friend like that, it's everything," Paul said. "The way he was taken from me, and to score 61 points the day after his funeral, and actually come here [to 'GMA'] right after -- that was the first time I ever did some type of national interview -- I was so nervous. I remember I had water and I was shaking. It's crazy how life has come full circle."