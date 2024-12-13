"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" is getting a remake.
Sources close to the project told "Good Morning America," that development is in the early stages for a new reimagined film adaptation of the beloved 1968 classic, which starred Dick Van Dyke.
Amazon MGM Studios and EON Productions are working together on the film, sources say.
No potential writers or directors have been selected, though meetings with prospects are in the works, "Good Morning America" understands. Developers are also eyeing a theatrical release.
"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," which was based on the 1965 children's story, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car," by Ian Fleming, followed an inventor who transformed a broken-down Grand Prix car for his children, which helped them embark on a "magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land," according to a synopsis for the film.
It also starred Sally Ann Howes, Lionel Jeffries, Benny Hill, and James Robertson Justice.
Roald Dahl and Ken Hughes wrote the screenplay for the original film and it was directed by Hughes.
"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" received an Oscar nomination for its title track, which was written by Robert and Richard Sherman.