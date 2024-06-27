Dick Van Dyke is still fascinated by Julie Andrews today as he was years ago when they worked together in "Mary Poppins."
The legendary actor, known for his role as Bert in "Mary Poppins," reminisced this week about working on the 1964 musical film as well as acting alongside the iconic Julie Andrews, who portrayed the magical English nanny in the film.
"It's like she had done a whole lot of movies," Van Dyke said about his former co-star in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "She was as cool as a cucumber."
When it came to recording the soundtrack for the film, he said that he had to "keep voice" with her impressive range.
"She not only is a soprano, she sang just a hair on top of the note, just that little bit sharp and I sang flat," Van Dyke said. "So I just -- what a sweater that was. Getting through that album. Because I had to keep voice, keep voice."
"I'm actually a bass, but I had to sing," he added. "It turned out alright and she was so patient with me."
Van Dyke also shared how he enjoyed working on the film, which had early visual effects film techniques.
"I did the dance with the penguin," he said. "It was such fun working with that stuff because animators would be there when I was filming and say no, he was a little higher or he was over there."
"Mary Poppins" was nominated for 10 Academy Awards in 1965 including best picture, best actress and best cinematography (color) and best song. Andrews ended up winning the Oscar for best actress and "Chim Chim Cher-ee," which is sung by Van Dyke in the film, won the Oscar for best song.