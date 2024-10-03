Attention all '90s kids: "Rugrats" is getting the movie treatment once again, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.
Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action hybrid film based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series that followed the antics of a group of toddler friends: Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, and twins Phil and DeVille.
"Pitch Perfect" director Jason Moore is attached to direct with a script from Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.
A release date and casting details have yet to be announced.
"Rugrats," created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, ran for nine seasons between 1991 and 2004 and a reboot arrived in 2021.
It also spawned three animated films, including 1998's "The Rugrats Movie," 2000's "Rugrats in Paris: The Movie" and 2003's "Rugrats Go Wild."