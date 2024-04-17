Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez's classic novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude" is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service shared a first look at the series of the same name, which is based on the 1967 magical-realist Latin American novel. In the sneak peek, Colonel Aureliano Buendía stands before a firing squad recalling a childhood memory with his father. Following the flashback, the teaser shows protagonists José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán's journey to rid the curse placed on their family, plot points central to the show.

Márquez's novel received global acclaim, selling more than 50 million copies, and was translated into at least 40 languages, according to Netflix. Márquez won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1982.

Alex García López and Laura Mora direct the series, which was shot in Colombia with the help of Márquez's family.

"Married against their parents' wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home," the synopsis reads.

"Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo," it continues.

Macondo is the fictional town central to the original novel.

The synopsis concludes, "Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."

Claudio Cataño will play Colonel Aureliano Buendía while Marco González will step into the role of Jose Arcadio Buendía. Susana Morales is tapped to play Úrsula Iguarán.