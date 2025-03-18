Actors Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are officially husband and wife.
The couple, who shared details about their special day in an interview with Vogue published Monday, celebrated their wedding over the weekend at a hotel in Xpu Há, Mexico.
"We wanted a destination that felt private, romantic, and very relaxed," Brydon Bloom told the outlet.
She also described keeping her dad's memory with her on her wedding weekend.
"I always knew I wanted to incorporate the engagement ring my dad gave my mother into my wedding weekend," she said. "She kept it after he passed away and my gorgeous sister Christine had the round stone set in a pave necklace for her wedding a year ago. I chose to wear it for my rehearsal dinner. It felt so special to have a piece of my dad with me on such an important night."
Brydon Bloom shared that her sister sang a version of the song "Moon River" as she walked down the aisle at her wedding near the beach.
The actress also noted that Victoria Beckham, a close friend of the couple, made her wedding dress.
Theroux described the event as "wonderful."
"Ceremonies with vows are about the words contained within them. And they are better left un-described here. That being said, the officiant said some wonderful things, and my wife was just… well, incredibly touching. I was very moved," he said.
Brydon Bloom said she was "overwhelmed with gratitude, love, and joy," telling Vogue that "to see so many faces smiling back at me from so many different walks of life and generations felt incredibly grounding and magical."
The ceremony was followed by a reception that involved a mariachi band and a tribute to late director David Lynch, with whom Theroux collaborated on films such as "Mulholland Drive."
Theroux and Brydon Bloom met in New York City in 2022.
Theroux was married previously to actress Jennifer Aniston before the pair announced their split in 2018.