A musician from Los Angeles had the surprise of her life live on "Good Morning America" on Valentine's Day.
Chaseedaw Giles was walking in Times Square with her partner Daniel Alexandre when he proposed to her live on "GMA."
Moments after the successful proposal, Giles was told she and Alexandre -- Boston natives who met while starting their music careers in Los Angeles -- would also be getting married live on "GMA."
Less than one hour later, Giles and Alexandre tied the knot in a wedding officiated by "GMA"'s own Sam Champion.
The wedding was attended by members of the "GMA" family, including Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee, Rebecca Jarvis and Gio Benitez, as well as members of Giles' and Alexandre's families and friends who surprised the couple at the wedding ceremony.
The couple's family and friends celebrated their happy day by dancing and singing along to a surprise live performance by Montell Jordan.
Following the wedding, Giles and Alexandre were both surprised with a honeymoon trip to the Cayman Islands thanks to Grand Cayman Villas and Condos and Nocturne Villas.
Look below to see photos of how the once-in-a-lifetime Valentine's Day surprise unfolded.