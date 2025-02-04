A couple chose to have "floral grandparents" instead of having a traditional flower girl at their wedding and a TikTok video of their walk down the aisle has quickly gone viral.
Faye Plunkett shared the video clip of her husband George Peirce's grandparents, Brian Bayliss, 82, and Jenny Bayliss, 80, spreading flower petals at their nuptials, and the clip has picked up nearly 6 million views since Jan. 9.
When the Baylisses reach an emotional Peirce, they embrace as the ceremony continues.
Plunkett told "Good Morning America" she and Peirce's guests had "no idea" about their "floral grandparents" plan.
"There were lots of tears," the 27-year-old London resident said via email.
When she and Peirce were getting ready to marry last July, Plunkett said they came up with the idea to include Peirce's grandparents in their wedding.
"We knew they wanted to be involved in the day so we were thinking of ways to do this and as we had no kids during the day, this was the best idea," Plunkett recounted, adding that the Baylisses were "honored and excited" to play their "floral grandparents" roles.
"They loved it. I don't think they were expecting George to be so emotional but they have since said that they were so honored to be first down the aisle," said Plunkett.
Plunkett said she and the Baylisses were surprised to see her TikTok video go viral, especially since she didn't have thousands of followers.
"I've had so many people message me about their wedding stories and memories so thank you," Plunkett said. "George is so close to his grandparents so this meant the world to him as you can see."
As for the Baylisses, Plunkett said they hope if other fellow grandparents have an opportunity to be a part of their grandkids' wedding, then they wholeheartedly say to "go for it!"