Simone Biles is turning 28 in style.
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a celebratory cowboy-themed Instagram post on Sunday featuring a cake with a pun on it.
In the photo, Biles holds a brown cake with the words "Twenty ATE" written in icing.
The iconic gymnast wore a brown cowboy hat and boots for the occasion, along with a cow-print strapless top and a white miniskirt.
"March 14, 1997 🎂" she wrote in the caption, a reference to her birthdate.
Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, also marked the celebratory occasion with a sweet Instagram post for his wife.
"Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything 🖤 Being married to you is everything i could've ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday," he wrote.
He continued, "I'm so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together. I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much."
His post included a photo of him and Biles at a scenic overlook.
Biles and Owens married in April 2023 before hosting a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.
In January, Biles was named Sports Illustrated's 2024 Sportsperson of the Year.
"Honestly, it is such a huge honor. I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so to just keep gymnastics on the map is really exciting," Biles told "Good Morning America" of the accolade. "I know a lot of people love the sport of gymnastics during an Olympic year and have followed my career closely, but I was still very shocked."