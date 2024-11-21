Simone Biles stepped out on the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet Wednesday night.
The Olympic gold medalist, a presenter at this year's ceremony, walked the carpet in a metallic silver one-shoulder gown.
Biles also sported a shorter hairstyle to finish the look.
The gymnast made history earlier this year when she became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.
Biles won gold in both the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the team competition with her teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey.
She also won gold in the women's vault competition and silver in the women's floor competition, bringing home her 10th and 11th Olympic medals.
Cheering her on were her parents and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens. Biles and Owens tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in April 2023 before having a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.
